AC Milan Considering Fresh Tottenham Proposal For Krzysztof Piatek

AC Milan are now considering a proposal from Tottenham Hotspur which would see Juan Foyth or Erik Lamela move to the San Siro and Krzysztof Piatek switch to north London, according to the Times.



The Rossoneri have been firm in demanding a fee of €30m for Piatek, which Tottenham do not want to meet.













The Premier League side have been creative in their push to land Piatek before the transfer window slams shut and have offered Foyth or Eriksen as part of a deal for the Pole.



The Rossoneri, who rejected a bid from Tottenham to sign Piatek on loan with a view to a permanent deal, are now considering the proposal.





Tottenham are moving to bring in Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven, but still want to add Piatek to the ranks.







The Poland international is set to see his playing time slashed if he stays at the San Siro, with the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic having done him no favours.



It remains to be seen if AC Milan are tempted by taking either Lamela or Foyth to Italy.





Piatek has been an unused substitute in AC Milan's last three Serie A matches.

