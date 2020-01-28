XRegister
26 October 2019

28/01/2020 - 11:50 GMT

Real Sociedad Believe This On Tottenham Hotspur’s Willian Jose Interest

 




Real Sociedad do not believe Tottenham Hotspur will come in with a fresh offer for Willian Jose. 

Spurs put in a bid of around €15m to take Jose to north London this month and the player was desperate for the deal to happen.


 



Real Sociedad made clear they wanted closer to €30m to do business and were braced for a fresh proposal from Tottenham for the Brazilian.

One has yet to arrive though and, according to AFP, Real Sociedad now believe there will not be any new Spurs bid.
 


The Spanish top flight side have watched on as Tottenham have negotiated a fee with PSV Eindhoven for Steven Bergwijn and feel that means Spurs will not be back for Jose.



Jose played no part for Real Sociedad in a cup game against Espanyol and a La Liga clash against Real Mallorca, with the striker unsettled.

The Spanish side now want him back in the squad as soon as possible and focused on the task at hand.
 


Real Sociedad are set to decide their squad for Wednesday's Copa del Rey meeting with Osasuna today.
 