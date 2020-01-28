Southampton Confident of Sealing Signing of Crystal Palace Target Kyle Walker-Peters

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton are confident of sealing a deal for Crystal Palace target Kyle Walker-Peters today, according to Sky Sports News (15:04).



Tottenham Hotspur have been negotiating with both clubs over a loan exit for Walker-Peters, with the full-back ready to head out in search of regular game time.













Crystal Palace and Southampton have been working hard to woo Walker-Peters and win the race, and it is claimed that Ralph Hansehuttl's Saints are poised to snap up the defender.



The Saints are now confident that they can complete the loan signing of the Tottenham man later today.





Walker-Peters has struggled for game time at Tottenham and will be looking for a strong second half of the season at St Mary's.







He will link up with a side sitting in a lofty ninth in the Premier League table and just three points behind sixth placed Tottenham.



Walker-Peters could make his Southampton debut this coming weekend when Hasenhuttl takes his side to league leaders Liverpool.





Southampton are then due to head to Tottenham to take on Jose Mourinho's men in their FA Cup fourth round replay.

