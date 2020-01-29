XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



29/01/2020 - 09:43 GMT

Claim Made Over Status of Inter’s Olivier Giroud Interest

 




Inter are claimed to be moving away from signing Olivier Giroud before the transfer window slams shut this month. 

A switch to the San Siro has been on the table for the Chelsea striker in the transfer window, but Inter have focused on other priorities and have held off pushing through a swoop for the Frenchman.


 



Giroud has been waiting for the move to happen but, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Serie A giants are now looking at other options.

Inter are now moving away from completing a deal for Giroud.
 


The Nerazzurri could still rekindle their interest in Giroud before the window closes, but the feelings around the deal going through are claimed to be negative.



Giroud has struggled for playing time at Chelsea this season and had been hoping to move on to clock regular minutes ahead of Euro 2020.

It remains to be seen if the Frenchman considers other options with his move to Inter looking in peril.
 


Giroud has played just 191 minutes of football, across five appearances, in the Premier League this season.
 