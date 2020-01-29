Claim Made Over Status of Inter’s Olivier Giroud Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are claimed to be moving away from signing Olivier Giroud before the transfer window slams shut this month.



A switch to the San Siro has been on the table for the Chelsea striker in the transfer window, but Inter have focused on other priorities and have held off pushing through a swoop for the Frenchman.













Giroud has been waiting for the move to happen but, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Serie A giants are now looking at other options.



Inter are now moving away from completing a deal for Giroud.





The Nerazzurri could still rekindle their interest in Giroud before the window closes, but the feelings around the deal going through are claimed to be negative.







Giroud has struggled for playing time at Chelsea this season and had been hoping to move on to clock regular minutes ahead of Euro 2020.



It remains to be seen if the Frenchman considers other options with his move to Inter looking in peril.





Giroud has played just 191 minutes of football, across five appearances, in the Premier League this season.

