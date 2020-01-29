Girona Keen On Manchester City Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City loanee Pedro Porro is attracting interest from former club Girona and the Spanish club are keen on signing the defender before the end of the transfer window.



Premier League giants Manchester City signed the 20-year-old right-back from Spanish second-tier club Girona for a fee in the region of £11m in the summer.













Having signed a contract until the summer of 2024, Porro was immediately sent on a season-long loan to La Liga club Real Valladolid.



Six months into his spell with the Pucelle, the young Spaniard has not managed to make an impact at the club and has largely remained on the fringes.





Now Porro's former club Girona are keen on re-signing him before the transfer window slams shut on Friday, according to Spanish daily Mundo Derportivo.







It is claimed that Porro would be open to returning to the Spanish second division, where he made his senior debut as a footballer.



However, with the window slamming shut on Friday, time contstraints could prove to be a hurdle in Girona's attempt to sign the player.

