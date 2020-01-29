XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

29/01/2020 - 21:25 GMT

Tottenham Target Krzysztof Piatek Boarding Plane To Seal Hertha Berlin Move

 




Tottenham Hotspur target Krzysztof Piatek is now on his way to Berlin to complete a transfer to Hertha Berlin. 

Spurs made offers to take Piatek to north London from AC Milan, but failed to reach an agreement and Hertha Berlin have swooped in.


 



Jurgen Klinsmann's side have agreed a deal with AC Milan for Piatek and the striker has now been spotted heading to board a plane for Berlin by Sky Deutschland.

The Poland international will arrive in Germany and then on Thursday morning undergo a medical with the Bundesliga club.
 


If he passes the tests without issue then he will complete his move to Hertha Berlin, ending his stint at AC Milan.



The Rossoneri will earn up to €28m for Piatek, who is happy to continue his career in the Bundesliga.

Hertha Berlin, who sit just 13th in the Bundesliga, will be hoping for Piatek to hit the ground running in Germany and quickly get amongst the goals.
 


The capital club have struggled to score goals, managing just 24 goals in their 19 Bundesliga games so far.
 