XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



29/01/2020 - 15:05 GMT

Tottenham Target Krzysztof Piatek Expected In Berlin Soon As Hertha Berlin Close In

 




Tottenham Hotspur target Krzysztof Piatek is expected to travel to Berlin soon to complete a move to Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin. 

The German club have made an offer for the AC Milan striker and have sent representatives to Italy to close out the agreement with the Rossoneri.


 



They appear to have seen off competition from Tottenham and, according to German daily Bild, a move for the Poland international to Hertha Berlin is now imminent.

Piatek is expected to soon travel to Berlin to put the finishing touches to his switch.
 


Hertha Berlin, coached by former Tottenham striker Jurgen Klinsmann, now look set to beat Spurs to the Pole's signature.



Tottenham have tried and failed to agree a fee for Piatek, but have remained in the hunt and hopeful of being able to strike a compromise with AC Milan.

Spurs though will need to make a decisive late move if they are to have any hope of hijacking Hertha Berlin's swoop for Piatek.
 


Hertha Berlin are expected to pay around €27m plus bonuses to take the Poland international to Germany.
 