Tottenham Target Krzysztof Piatek Expected In Berlin Soon As Hertha Berlin Close In

Tottenham Hotspur target Krzysztof Piatek is expected to travel to Berlin soon to complete a move to Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin.



The German club have made an offer for the AC Milan striker and have sent representatives to Italy to close out the agreement with the Rossoneri.













They appear to have seen off competition from Tottenham and, according to German daily Bild, a move for the Poland international to Hertha Berlin is now imminent.



Piatek is expected to soon travel to Berlin to put the finishing touches to his switch.





Hertha Berlin, coached by former Tottenham striker Jurgen Klinsmann, now look set to beat Spurs to the Pole's signature.







Tottenham have tried and failed to agree a fee for Piatek, but have remained in the hunt and hopeful of being able to strike a compromise with AC Milan.



Spurs though will need to make a decisive late move if they are to have any hope of hijacking Hertha Berlin's swoop for Piatek.





Hertha Berlin are expected to pay around €27m plus bonuses to take the Poland international to Germany.

