Bristol City Showing Late Interest In Chelsea Talent

Bristol City are showing interest in Chelsea talent Ethan Ampadu, who is on loan at RB Leipzig, according to the Bristol Post.



Chelsea loaned Ampadu to RB Leipzig last summer and were hopeful the defender would clock regular game time during his stint in Germany.













Ampadu however is struggling for game time at RB Leipzig and has played just 48 minutes of football in the Bundesliga for the club.



The 19-year-old's last Bundesliga involvement came in November against Hertha Berlin and the loan is unlikely to be going according to plan for Chelsea.





Bristol City are now showing late interest in bringing Ampadu back to England before the transfer window slams shut.







The deal could be complex to pull off in a short time, with RB Leipzig needing to terminate his loan and then Chelsea agree to send him to Ashton Gate.



Ampadu has made 12 appearances at senior level for Chelsea and is considered a bright talent by the Stamford Bridge side.





A Wales international, Ampadu has been capped on nine occasions by his country since making his debut in 2017.

