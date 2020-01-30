XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



30/01/2020 - 14:37 GMT

Purchase Option Figure In Ianis Hagi’s Rangers Loan Deal Identified

 




Rangers will have an option to keep Genk midfielder Ianis Hagi on a permanent basis in the summer for a fee of €5m, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws

The Romania international midfielder is currently on his way to Scotland to undergo a medical with Rangers following a loan deal being agreed between the two clubs.


 



Genk only snapped up Hagi last summer, handing him a five-year contract, and paid a reported €8m to take him to Belgium.

He has struggled to make a big impact at the club though and Genk have agreed to a purchase option set at €5m in the loan.
 


Hagi will be looking to play regular football in Glasgow with Rangers and the Gers will be able to take a close-up look at his talents as they weigh whether to sign him on a permanent basis.



The midfielder has made 14 appearances in the Belgian top flight for Genk so far this season, scoring three times and providing four assists for his team-mates.

He turned out in five of the Belgian side's six Champions League group stage games, though on four occasions from the bench, completing 90 minutes just once.
 


Hagi will join a Rangers side going toe-to-toe with rivals Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season.
 