Purchase Option Figure In Ianis Hagi’s Rangers Loan Deal Identified

Rangers will have an option to keep Genk midfielder Ianis Hagi on a permanent basis in the summer for a fee of €5m, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.



The Romania international midfielder is currently on his way to Scotland to undergo a medical with Rangers following a loan deal being agreed between the two clubs.













Genk only snapped up Hagi last summer, handing him a five-year contract, and paid a reported €8m to take him to Belgium.



He has struggled to make a big impact at the club though and Genk have agreed to a purchase option set at €5m in the loan.





Hagi will be looking to play regular football in Glasgow with Rangers and the Gers will be able to take a close-up look at his talents as they weigh whether to sign him on a permanent basis.







The midfielder has made 14 appearances in the Belgian top flight for Genk so far this season, scoring three times and providing four assists for his team-mates.



He turned out in five of the Belgian side's six Champions League group stage games, though on four occasions from the bench, completing 90 minutes just once.





Hagi will join a Rangers side going toe-to-toe with rivals Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season.

