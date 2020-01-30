Striker Turns Down Newcastle United Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has turned down an approach from Newcastle United, according to Sky Sports News.



Giroud is keen to move on from Chelsea before the transfer window slams shut and a number of clubs are eyeing signing him.













The Blues want to sign a replacement before letting him go, but it has not stopped sides trying to reach an agreement with Giroud to make the process easier when Chelsea do give the green light.



Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Giroud, while Lazio have an agreement with the striker.





Newcastle have tried their luck with a move for Giroud, claimed to be their second approach for him, but the Frenchman has knocked the Magpies back.







Giroud is not keen on heading to Newcastle and prefers other options.



The striker is desperate to play first team football over the coming months as Euro 2020 looms on the horizon.





He has made just five appearances in the Premier League at Chelsea under Frank Lampard this season.

