Tottenham Hotspur Adding Striker Dependent On Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur are dependent upon Chelsea if they are to be able to sign a new striker before the transfer window slams shut.



Spurs have been scouring the transfer market for another striker after they lost Harry Kane to injury, but have yet to be able to bring in a replacement.













Chelsea's Olivier Giroud is an option but, according to The Athletic, the Blues will not allow the Frenchman to move to Tottenham if they have not brought in a replacement for him.



If Chelsea do manage to sign another striker then Giroud would be allowed to leave and the striker is prepared to consider all options, including Tottenham.





Giroud had been holding out for a move to Italian giants Inter, but Antonio Conte's side have cooled their interest in signing him.







For Giroud, playing regularly ahead of Euro 2020 is a consideration and he is keen to move on from Chelsea.



The clock is ticking on the transfer window and Giroud will be watching closely to see if Chelsea can bring in another striker.





If they can do so then the door would swing open for Giroud to leave.

