XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



30/01/2020 - 16:54 GMT

West Ham Pushing Hard For Crystal Palace Target Jarrod Bowen

 




West Ham United are pushing the hardest to land Jarrod Bowen from Hull City, despite claims Crystal Palace have agreed a fee for the forward, according to the Sun

Bowen has been in superb form in the Championship for Hull so far this season, scoring 16 goals in the second tier for the Tigers.


 



However, he is out of contract in the summer and though Hull can extend his deal by a further 12 months, could be sold by the club before the transfer window slams shut.

Crystal Palace are claimed in some quarters to have agreed a fee in principle with Hull for Bowen, but it is David Moyes' West Ham who are pushing the hardest.
 


Moyes rates Bowen and wants him at the London Stadium for the Hammers' relegation scrap.



West Ham are offering cash for Bowen and the lure of top flight football, and the deal is claimed to be one that both the player and Hull would likely prefer.

However, the race is not over, with Bowen having a host of admirers and there is set to be a battle for his signature.
 


Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is a firm fan of Bowen and all eyes will be on whether the Magpies now get involved.
 