West Ham Pushing Hard For Crystal Palace Target Jarrod Bowen

West Ham United are pushing the hardest to land Jarrod Bowen from Hull City, despite claims Crystal Palace have agreed a fee for the forward, according to the Sun.



Bowen has been in superb form in the Championship for Hull so far this season, scoring 16 goals in the second tier for the Tigers.













However, he is out of contract in the summer and though Hull can extend his deal by a further 12 months, could be sold by the club before the transfer window slams shut.



Crystal Palace are claimed in some quarters to have agreed a fee in principle with Hull for Bowen, but it is David Moyes' West Ham who are pushing the hardest.





Moyes rates Bowen and wants him at the London Stadium for the Hammers' relegation scrap.







West Ham are offering cash for Bowen and the lure of top flight football, and the deal is claimed to be one that both the player and Hull would likely prefer.



However, the race is not over, with Bowen having a host of admirers and there is set to be a battle for his signature.





Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is a firm fan of Bowen and all eyes will be on whether the Magpies now get involved.

