Tottenham And Celtic Locked In Victor Wanyama Talks

Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur are currently in talks over a deal for midfielder Victor Wanyama, as they try to find an agreement, according to Sky Sports News (11:32).



Tottenham are keen on offloading out-of-favour midfielder Wanyama before the winter transfer window slams shut this evening.













Scottish giants Celtic have expressed an interest in re-signing the Kenyan international, who left the Hoops to join Southampton in 2013.



It had been thought a deal would be off the table due to the costs involved, but Celtic are now in talks to try to complete a deal for Wanyama.





Tottenham though could now be willing to loan Wanyama out, meaning his salary would need to be covered.







However, Wanyama's wage demands prove to be a hurdle and could be a stumbling block that keeps the deal from going through.



The midfielder earns £65,000 per week at Tottenham and is reluctant to accept a pay cut, which could be too much for Celtic to handle.





Wanyama has attracted interest from Italian sides Lazio and Fiorentina this month but it was his wage demands that saw them decide against going ahead with a move.

