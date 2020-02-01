Something I Wanted – Tottenham Hotspur Star Pleased With Loan Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers is delighted to have joined Luton Town on loan and is looking forward to what will be his fifth challenge in the Championship.



Luton brought Carter-Vickers through the door on loan from Spurs before the transfer window closed and he came off the bench for the Hatters in their 2-0 loss at West Brom on Saturday.













The Hatters are the United States international's fifth loan club, having spent time at Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City and Stoke City.



With 76 Championship games under his belt, Carter-Vickers is aware of the challenges of the second-tier and is looking forward to helping Luton in the league in the remainder of the campaign.





Despite having played in the Championship with four clubs already, the Luton loan is a new challenge for the 22-year-old, who was yearning to go on another loan after returning to Tottenham from Stoke.







“It’s exciting, a new challenge for me and I’m really looking forward to it", Carter-Vickers told the club's official site.



“It is probably about a week ago I first heard about it and it was definitely something that interested me and something I wanted to do.





“As soon as I came back from Stoke, I wanted to try and get back out on loan as quick as I could and luckily for me, Luton gave me that opportunity."



The defender joins a club in the thick of a relegation battle and is fully aware of how tough the Championship is.



“The Championship is a very tough division. Every game is very competitive and it’s always hard to get results and get points. That’s also why it’s a good league, because it’s a challenge every week.



“On a personal level it’s a good challenge for me and I just want to try and help the team and the club as much as I can while I’m here.”



Carter-Vickers has taken the number 18 shirt at Luton.

