Dummies Back In Mouths – Leeds United Legend Sends Message To Fans

Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has told Whites fans to put their dummies back in their mouths and focus on backing the team.



Fears are growing amongst the Leeds fanbase of another regular late season collapse of a Marcelo Bielsa-managed team, with the side losing 1-0 at home against strugglers Wigan Athletic on Saturday.













Bielsa has regularly been criticised for working his players too hard and as a result seeing performances dip during the business end of seasons.



Leeds have won just two of their last nine Championship games, the joint-third worst record in the division, but remain second in the standings.





Dorigo insisists that the players will be hurting at their recent form and now is the time for fans to back the side.







"For LUFC fans. We’ve all had our say, what’s certain is the boys care immensely and will be hurting", Dorigo wrote on Twitter.



"Let’s put our dummies back in our mouths, dust ourselves off ready to go again.





"We’re 2nd and calm is required. I’ll be roaring the boys on at the City Ground – who’s coming?"



Leeds face crunch matches away at Nottingham Forest and Brentford over the course of the next ten days, while they then play host to Bristol City at Elland Road.

