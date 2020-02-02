They Like This – Tottenham Talent Explains Picking League One Side For Loan Spell

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotsput talent Timothy Eyoma is confident that Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton will get the best out of him during his stay at the club and explained the Imps tick key boxes.



The League One side have completed the signing of the Tottenham academy graduate on loan until the end of the season as they look to strengthen their defence for the second half of the season.













Defender Eyoma came through the youth set-up at Tottenham and has now been sent out on his first loan spell in a bid to clock up game time at senior level.



The 20-year-old feels that Lincoln tick key boxes for him in terms of their playing style and belief in giving young players a chance.





“I'm delighted to have joined Lincoln and I am looking forward to getting started", Eyoma told his new club's official site.







"The club like to play young players and I like the style they play.



"The manager seems like someone who will get the best out of me."





The young defender, who can operate both as a centre-back as well as a right-back and has played in the UEFA Youth League this season, will wear he number 4 shirt during his time at Sincil Bank.

