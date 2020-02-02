Top Player – Newcastle United New Boy On Fellow Fresh Face

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United midfielder Nabil Bentaleb has heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose and is sure he will prove to be a quality addition to the squad.



The Tyneside-based club made Bentaleb their first signing of the month when they confirmed his arrival on loan last week before bringing in Valentino Lazaro from Inter, also on a loan deal.













They then added left-back Rose on loan from Tottenham Hotspur to cap off a solid window's business, heading into the remaining months of the season.



The Englishman's move to St. James Park sees him reuniting with former Spurs team-mate Bentaleb, who has only good things to say about the defender.





The Algeria international has hailed Rose as a top player and is positive that the left-back will bounce back from his troubles at Tottenham.







"He is a top player. Everybody knows his quality", Bentaleb told Sky Sports News.



"He's had a little bit of down in the past few months at Tottenham but it's football – you have some ups and some downs.





"But no doubt about how good he is a football player and as a guy also."



Bentaleb and Rose played 41 matches together during their time at Tottenham. The midfielder started in Newcastle's 0-0 draw with Norwich City on Saturday, while Rose came on off the bench.

