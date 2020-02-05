Claim From Germany: Leroy Sane’s New Agents Not Authorised To Hold Talks Until April

Follow @insidefutbol





Leroy Sane’s representatives cannot conduct any official talks over the Manchester City winger’s transfer until the start of April.



Sane came close to joining Bayern Munich last summer before he suffered a knee injury, but he has been tipped to make the move to the Bavarians this year.













The German champions have continued to be in touch with Sane's agents and want to add him to the ranks at the Allianz Arena.



But Bayern Munich will have to renegotiate everything as the winger has changed agents and a new set of representatives will hold talks over his contract.





And according to German magazine Sport Bild, his new agents are not legally authorised to negotiate on behalf of the player before 1st April.







Therefore, Bayern Munich will only be able to hold talks with Sane and his agents after 1st April and until then, the negotiations will remain on hold.



The German champions also had a deal in place with his previous agents, but will now have to renegotiate the agreement with the winger’s new representatives.





Bayern Munich remain committed to signing Sane but will have to wait for three months before they can start talks with the player and his agents.

