Napoli Offer New Deal To Chelsea Linked Dries Mertens

Napoli have offered Chelsea linked forward Dries Mertens a new deal with a view to keeping him at the club beyond the end of the season.



Mertens is out of contract in the summer and was linked with a move away from the Serie A giants during the recently concluded winter transfer window.













Napoli managed to hold on to the player and bought themselves a few more months in order to convince the Belgian to sign a new deal.



The Serie A giants have been in talks with his representatives over a new deal and are claimed to have tabled a contract offer with Mertens.





According to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, Napoli have offered a two-year contract worth €4.2m per season to Mertens.







But it is short of the sum the winger has demanded, which is believed to be a three-year contract worth €5m per season.



Napoli remain hopeful that they will convince the Belgian to sign a new deal and avoid losing him on a free transfer in the summer.





Mertens is expected to be hot property if he is available on a free transfer in the summer and, in addition to Chelsea, Inter and Bayern Munich have been linked with him.

