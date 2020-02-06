I Can’t Remember Any – Celtic Star Warns Bhoys Over FC Copenhagen Threat

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Jonny Hayes believes all teams clubs with European pedigree have quality and has urged the Hoops to expect a tough challenge from FC Copenhagen in the Europa League.



While the Scottish champions brought 2019 to an end with a loss to Rangers, they have had a great start to the new year, winning each of their six games so far.













However, the month of February will bring bigger challenges for Neil Lennon's side as they prepare for their Europa League round of 32 tie against Danish club FC Copenhagen.



With the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal present in the competition, Copenhagen might not be the strongest opponents Celtic could have drawn, but Hayes has warned the Hoops against underestimating them.





The 32-year-old is of the opinion that every club in taking part in the European competitions have a minimum quality and has pointed out how Celtic have never had it easy in such tournaments.







"Once teams have a European pedigree, the quality is always there", Hayes told Celtic View (page 22).



"You don't get any easy games in Europe. I can't remember any European games since I've been here that have been comfortable for us.





"In European competition, especially at the level we want to play at, you're going to have quality players that will make for a tough game."



The first leg of the tie against Copenhagen will take place in Denmark in a fortnight and the second leg at Parkhead will be held the following week.

