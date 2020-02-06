XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



06/02/2020 - 09:53 GMT

Lazio Sporting Director Comments On Failed Pursuit of Olivier Giroud

 




Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has indicated that the club did try to sign Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud during the last days of the January transfer window.

Giroud’s future at Chelsea was under the scanner all winter and the striker was keen to leave the club during the recently concluded transfer window.  


 



Inter had an agreement in place with the Frenchman, but the Serie A giants backed out of doing a deal despite the player rejecting offers from other clubs for the Nerazzurri.

Lazio made a late move for the striker as well, but they eventually failed to agree a deal with Chelsea for the 33-year-old in the final days of the transfer window.
 


Tare conceded that the club did attempt to sign a striker, but eventually they failed to get a deal over the line to sign the Chelsea man.



The Lazio sporting director told DAZN when asked about the failed Giroud pursuit: “We made some assessments but I do not like to repeat myself.

“The team are competitive.
 


“We have had some physical problems and in the last few days, we did try to buy a new striker.

“That’s all.”

Giroud is out of contract in the summer and he could leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.
 