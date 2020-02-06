Lazio Sporting Director Comments On Failed Pursuit of Olivier Giroud

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has indicated that the club did try to sign Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud during the last days of the January transfer window.



Giroud’s future at Chelsea was under the scanner all winter and the striker was keen to leave the club during the recently concluded transfer window.













Inter had an agreement in place with the Frenchman, but the Serie A giants backed out of doing a deal despite the player rejecting offers from other clubs for the Nerazzurri.



Lazio made a late move for the striker as well, but they eventually failed to agree a deal with Chelsea for the 33-year-old in the final days of the transfer window.





Tare conceded that the club did attempt to sign a striker, but eventually they failed to get a deal over the line to sign the Chelsea man.







The Lazio sporting director told DAZN when asked about the failed Giroud pursuit: “We made some assessments but I do not like to repeat myself.



“The team are competitive.





“We have had some physical problems and in the last few days, we did try to buy a new striker.



“That’s all.”



Giroud is out of contract in the summer and he could leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

