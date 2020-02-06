XRegister
26 October 2019

06/02/2020 - 09:59 GMT

Serie A Giants Considered Swoop For Odion Ighalo

 




Manchester United new boy Odion Ighalo was one of the strikers Inter considered signing towards the end of the winter transfer window.

The Premier League giants shocked many when they signed the former Watford striker on loan from Shanghai Shenhua for the rest of the season on transfer deadline day.  


 



Tottenham Hotspur were also interested in the striker on deadline day, but Ighalo claimed that the only wanted to join Manchester United and even agreed to a pay-cut to take the deal over the line.

It has been claimed Ighalo had other offers on his table as well and he could have even moved to Italy on the final day of the window.
 


According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the former Watford man was one of the strikers Inter considered signing towards the end of the window.



Antonio Conte wanted to bring in a striker in January and Inter considered a number of options including Ighalo.

The Manchester United new boy’s salary demands were believed to be a problem and Conte finally decided against signing a new striker.
 


Manchester United will hope that Ighalo will score the goals that will help them to finish in the Premier League top four this season.
 