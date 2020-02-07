Juventus Keep Chelsea Defender In Mind For Summer Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have identified Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri as one of their primary targets for the summer transfer window.



The Serie A champions are preparing for the summer window and are drawing up a list of names they want to pursue at the end of the season.













Signing a new left-side full-back is believed to be one of their primary goals and the Italian champions have already been jotting down the names they want in the summer.



And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Chelsea’s Emerson is at the top of the list of full-backs the Bianconeri want to pursue when the summer window rolls out.





The former Roma man is not a certain starter at Chelsea under Frank Lampard and could be prepared to return to Italy at the end of the season.







Emerson has a contract until 2022 and Chelsea are expected to ask for a hefty fee if Juventus make a formal approach for him in the summer.



Juventus believe they can secure him for a reasonable price and are considering tabling a bid in the region of €25m for the player when the time comes.





Emerson has been identified as their top target and now it is up to Juventus to convince Chelsea to sell the player in the summer.

