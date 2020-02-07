This Is What Shows Odsonne Edouard’s Class – Former Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic star Alan Stubbs believes Odsonne Edouard’s ability to make the difficult things look easy on the pitch shows the class he has as a player.



Edouard has been in terrific form for Celtic this season and has hit the back of the net four times in the last two games for the Scottish champions.













His form has allowed Celtic to take back control of the title race from Rangers and now they have a seven-point lead at the top of the table, albeit playing a game more than their local Glasgow rivals.



Edouard has already netted 23 goals in all competitions this season and Stubbs has insisted that the time the striker has when he is on the ball shows the quality of the player.





He loves the fact that the Frenchman never looks flustered when he is on the pitch and his ability to make difficult things look easy makes him the player he is.







Stubbs said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “The guy oozes class.



“When you look at players, he makes time for himself, which is always a good sign for a player.





“He never looks flustered, he is always as relaxed and I think that is his style anyway.



“But he makes the difficult things look easy.”



Edouard’s future at Celtic is unclear, with a number of clubs now paying close attention to his exploits in Scotland.

