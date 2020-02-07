XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



07/02/2020 - 12:27 GMT

This Is What Shows Odsonne Edouard’s Class – Former Celtic Star

 




Former Celtic star Alan Stubbs believes Odsonne Edouard’s ability to make the difficult things look easy on the pitch shows the class he has as a player.

Edouard has been in terrific form for Celtic this season and has hit the back of the net four times in the last two games for the Scottish champions.  


 



His form has allowed Celtic to take back control of the title race from Rangers and now they have a seven-point lead at the top of the table, albeit playing a game more than their local Glasgow rivals.

Edouard has already netted 23 goals in all competitions this season and Stubbs has insisted that the time the striker has when he is on the ball shows the quality of the player.
 


He loves the fact that the Frenchman never looks flustered when he is on the pitch and his ability to make difficult things look easy makes him the player he is.



Stubbs said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “The guy oozes class.

“When you look at players, he makes time for himself, which is always a good sign for a player.
 


“He never looks flustered, he is always as relaxed and I think that is his style anyway.

“But he makes the difficult things look easy.”

Edouard’s future at Celtic is unclear, with a number of clubs now paying close attention to his exploits in Scotland.
 