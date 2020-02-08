Liverpool Feel Two Targets Currently Overpriced

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have an interest in Bundesliga pair Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz, but they believe the two have been overpriced by Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, respectively, according to The Athletic.



Sancho and Havertz have both been making waves in the Bundesliga and could well make big money moves in the summer transfer window.













Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of both players as he looks to plot the strengthening of his squad in the summer.



However, Liverpool may be unlikely to sign either Havertz or Sancho due to the asking price they are set to command.





The European champions are of the view that both Havertz and Sancho are overpriced.







Dortmund are believed to be eyeing a fee in the region of €130m for Sancho in the summer.



Leverkusen are also ready to sell Havertz, but they are believed to be considering asking for a fee in excess of €100m for the attacking midfielder.





Liverpool are unsure whether either player would instantly walk into their starting eleven and as such are reluctant to fork out big sums.

