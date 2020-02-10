Brentford Boss Provides Update On Key Man’s Fitness Ahead of Leeds United Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Brentford boss Thomas Frank has provided an update on injured defender Pontus Jansson ahead of the Bees' match against Leeds United at Griffin Park on Tuesday.



The skipper has been out of action for a month, last featuring against Queens Park Rangers on 11th January.













An injury problem has kept the player sidelined and there are doubts over whether he will be fit enough to face former club Leeds.



Frank took time to insist that though the rest of the squad will be available, a final call on the former Leeds star will be taken in the morning ahead of the match.





The Brentford manager also took time to give further update on the player, insisting that the 28-year-old was on the grass on Monday, which is a positive.







"Everyone is fit and available", Frank told a press conference.



"The only one is Pontus Jansson who we will take a call on in the morning. He was out on the grass today which is positive"





Jansson has featured in 24 of his side's 31 league games thus far this season after securing a move away from Leeds last summer.



A win on Tuesday would allow Brentford leapfrog Leeds in the Championship.

