26 October 2019

06 August 2019

10/02/2020 - 15:24 GMT

We Are Waiting – Brentford Star Sends Message To Leeds United

 




Brentford defender Julian Jeanvier has sent Leeds United a message ahead of Tuesday night's meeting, warning the Whites that his side are waiting.

Having suffered two consecutive defeats, Marcelo Bielsa's men will be looking to return to winning way when they visit Brentford on Tuesday and they boast the third best away record in the Championship.  


 



The Whites registered a 1-0 victory over Thomas Frank's side when the two teams met at Elland Road earlier this season, with Eddie Nketiah scoring the winner.

However, Bees centre-back Jeanvier has sent the Yorkshire-based club a message ahead of their game on Tuesday, insisting that they are ready to entertain them at Griffin Park.
 


The 27-year-old scored in Brentford's 3-2 win against Middlesbrough on Saturday, but is now laser-focused on preparing for their match against Leeds.



"I'm happy for everyone and also for my first goal this season", Jeanvier told iFollow Brentford.

"We need to keep it up now. We are waiting for the game against Leeds.
 


"I'm sure that we are ready for this game. So, we need to recover well now and then be ready for Tuesday."

Brentford currently sit fifth in the league and a win against Leeds on Tuesday would see them go one point above the visitors.
 