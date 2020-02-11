Last Season Is Mentally Affecting Leeds United Players – Former Championship Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League and Championship striker Darren Bent believes last season’s failure is affecting the minds of the Leeds United players in this term’s promotion race.



Leeds have seen their form slump over the last month and a downturn in form has seen their lead in the automatic promotion spots erode and they are now level on points with third-placed Fulham.













Marcelo Bielsa has taken responsibility for his side’s poor run of form, but has insisted there is no problem with confidence or the level of performances.



Bent is aware of how it feels when a side miss out on promotion narrowly and believes it is affecting the mentality of the Leeds players in the second half of the current season.





The striker feels Patrick Bamford’s penchant for missing chances is taking a toll on Leeds and admits Jean-Kevin Augustin will have to come good for the Whites if they want to earn promotion this term.







Bent wrote in his column for the Times: “I know from my time at Derby County how missing out the previous season can prey on the minds of players.



“Leeds are in that situation and their position in the top two is under threat after two wins in their past ten league games.





“Their issue is up front. Patrick Bamford has 12 goals but I read last week that he has had the most shots, headers and big chances off target this season.



“Perhaps Jean-Kevin Augustin’s arrival can be a boost, although the France Under-21 forward struggled on loan at Monaco this season.”



Leeds will look to get back to winning ways when they visit Brentford this evening.

