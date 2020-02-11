XRegister
11/02/2020 - 09:57 GMT

Lyon Resigned To Exit of Chelsea and Manchester United Target

 




Lyon are resigned to losing Chelsea and Manchester United target Moussa Dembele during the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.

The 23-year-old striker has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season and has been on the radar of clubs in the Premier League.  


 



Chelsea and Manchester United made overtures for him in the winter transfer window, but Lyon were in no mood to lose one of their most important players in the middle of the season.

Dembele also did not push for a transfer in January, but it has been claimed that it could pave the way for him to leave in the summer.
 


According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Lyon are all but resigned to losing the striker in the summer, with or without Champions League football.



The striker’s decision not to push for a move in January is claimed to have helped relations with the club and should work in his favour in the summer.

Chelsea and Manchester United are admirers and could rekindle their interest in the striker, with neither having signed a goal-getter for the long term in the January window.
 


Lyon have already been taking steps to make sure they are well covered, with Tino Kadewere and Karl Toko Ekambi joining last month.
 