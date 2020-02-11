XRegister
26 October 2019

11/02/2020 - 11:48 GMT

We’ve Got Quality, We’ve Got End Product – Former Leeds Star Picks Brentford Area To Exploit

 




Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has urged the Whites to utilise the space on the wing and the quality of their wide men against Brentford at Griffin Park.

The Bees will be looking to seek revenge when they host Leeds in the Championship this evening, having lost 1-0 to Marcelo Bielsa's men when they visited Elland Road earlier this season.  


 



Brentford kept the Whites attack at bay for most of the game, but an 81st-minute goal from Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah saw the hosts bag the three points.

In an attempt to expose the London-based side's weaknesses, ex-Leeds defender Parker has pointed out how Mateusz Klich and Helder Costa combined on the right flank to set up Nketiah's winner at Elland Road.
 


The 32-year-old expects Brentford to set up similarly to how they did the last time and has urged Leeds to utilise the flanks, as well as Costa's pace if he is included in the line-up.



"They almost set a little trap where they tried to force us to go one way and then they put a high press on us straight away", Parker said on LUTV.

"So I fully expect them to do something similar, but it was Klich who travelled with the ball, freed up Costa [who set up Nketiah for the winner] and that's what can happen when you get bodies into the box.
 


"We have that bit of time, we have that bit of quality out wide, we have that end product.

"So it might be an area to exploit going down there on Tuesday evening – getting down the sides and utilising Costa's pace if he is in the team."

Having lost two games on the bounce, Leeds will be eager to win at Brentford and get their promotion push back on track.
 