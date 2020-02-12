Celtic Star Lifts The Lid On Unspoken Rule At The Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic left-back Greg Taylor has explained that no one in the Bhoys team has to be ever told to step up their intensity in training and the players drive each other on.



The 22-year-old defender sealed a move to the Scottish champions from Kilmarnock in the summer and is now aware of the need to give 100 per cent on the training pitch if he is to earn a spot in Neil Lennon's first eleven.













Taylor has pointed out that the Hoops have competition for places across the pitch and those who want to nail down a spot in the line-up cannot afford to let up even for a second, with the training ground acting as the stage for the audition.



The Scottish left-back also explained that the players are relaxed before the training, but insisted that everyone steps up the intensity once the session begins, without being told.





Taylor believes the Bhoys are aware that the training ground is where they get their work done and the need to step up the intensity is like an unspoken rule in the Celtic camp, with the likes of Scott Brown pushing the players.







"Everyone drives each other on and the intensity is always so high", Taylor told this week's Celtic View.



"That comes from Broony, he's always at it and drives us all on.





"We chat away in the warm-up and it doesn't look overly intense, but once the session starts, the switch is flicked and everyone is focused and at it.



"The intensity is always so high, everyone's completely serious and the work gets done.



"No one ever has to be told, there's an understanding that this is the time when we all work hard and we drive each other on.



"When the squad's as competitive as it is, there's no let up, no one can afford to let up for a second if they want to be out on that pitch at the weekend.



"Every player in the squad wants to play so it's important to train well to show the manager that you're ready and deserving of a place in the team."



Taylor has started each of Celtic's last three league games and will be hopeful of making it four when they host Hearts this evening.

