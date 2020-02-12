He Put Fires Out – Former Leeds Star Impressed With Kalvin Phillips

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has highlighted the performance of Kalvin Phillips in his side’s 1-1 draw at Brentford on Tuesday night.



The Leeds midfielder missed three games due to suspension and the Whites missed his presence on the pitch as they stumbled in the Championship promotion race.













Phillips returned to the line-up against Brentford on Tuesday night and he played a key role as the Whites left Griffin Park with a point following a solid performance in London.



Parker insisted that the 24-year-old midfielder was different class against Brentford and outperformed everyone on the pitch at Griffin Park on Tuesday night.





The former White said on LUTV: “In particular Kalvin Phillips, thought he was absolutely superb and he was head and shoulders above anyone on the pitch tonight.







“[He was] different class and was just putting fires out all over the pitch and stopping the attack.”



The former Leeds star is delighted with the way the Whites kept the Brentford attack quiet on Tuesday night and feels they need to get back to defensively solidity to make sure that they can earn promotion.





“The front three of Brentford didn’t really have a kick, we kept them really quiet. Ollie Watkins, can’t really remember him having too many touches inside the box.



“But that’s kind of the roadmap we need to go forward for the rest of the season. We need to get back to the solid base and it gives such a good platform going forward.”



Leeds will look to get back to winning ways when they will host Bristol City at Elland Road on Saturday.

