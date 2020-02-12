I Want To See It – Former Leeds United Star Keen For This Tactical Change When Chasing Games

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan wants the Whites to play both Patrick Bamford and Jean-Kevin Augustin together up top when they are chasing games.



Augustin has made two appearances since signing for Leeds on loan until the end of the summer last month, with both of them coming from the bench.













On both occasions, against Nottingham Forest and Brentford, the Frenchman replaced Marcelo Bielsa's first-choice striker Bamford.



Now ex-Whites star Whelan has expressed his desire to see the two strikers playing together, especially when the team are chasing games, as they were at Nottingham Forest.





Expressing his dislike for replacing a striker with a striker when trailing, the 45-year-old went on to insist that Augustin is not fit enough play as the lone striker and could benefit from the presence of Bamford.







"Look, when we are chasing games like we were chasing the other day against Nottingham Forest, I am all for going 3-5-2", Whelan said after the Brentford game on BBC Radio Leeds.



"You keep your wide men on, you still have your wing-backs, you have got three centre-halves, even if it is Kalvin as that middle one but just comes out into that area just to cover and to keep the move going.





"But I would like to see [Leeds play two up front] when we are chasing games and we have to get back into a game, absolutely.



"I don't like seeing striker for striker when you have got to get one goal back.



"He is not fit enough to play up there by himself – Augustin. He needs help.



"It would benefit him more to have maybe Patrick doing the running in behind and him getting himself into the central area."



While Whelan would like to see Bamford and Augustin together in the final minutes of the game, it remains to be seen if Leeds boss Bielsa feels the same.

