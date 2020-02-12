XRegister
26 October 2019

12/02/2020 - 21:01 GMT

Jurgen Klopp Sets Heart On 23-Year-Old, Desperate To Sign Him In Summer

 




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has set his heart on landing Bundesliga star Timo Werner in the summer transfer window, despite it being unclear if the striker wants to move on from RB Leipzig yet.

Werner has scored 25 times in all competitions this season and has been attracting the interest of several clubs ahead of the summer.  


 



Manchester United have been linked with Werner, but it is the Red Devils' rivals Liverpool that are considered to be in pole position if the striker does move to England.

According to German magazine Sport Bild, Klopp has made clear that he wants Werner to be signed in the summer.
 


It is far from sure whether Werner wants to quit RB Leipzig in the summer, but Klopp is clear that he wants the 23-year-old at Anfield.



The striker has a release clause in his contract which means if he does want to go then RB Leipzig will be powerless to stop him.

Werner signed a new five-year contract with RB Leipzig last summer, but it has a release clause of between €55m and €60m.
 


Liverpool wanted Werner last summer and again held the door open for him in January, but RB Leipzig were firmly opposed to a departure in mid-season. 
 