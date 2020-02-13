100 Per Cent – Marcelo Bielsa Addresses Adam Forshaw Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that Leeds United and their medical team could not have done anything more to support Adam Forshaw to recover from his hip injury.



The 28-year-old midfielder has been out of action since September and for months there were uncertainties over when he would be ready to get back on the pitch.













The uncertainty surrounding his injury finally ended on Wednesday when Leeds confirmed that Forshaw will be undergoing hip surgery to fix his issues.



The midfielder has been ruled out of action for the rest of the season and is now expected to return for pre-season training in the summer.





Leeds have been criticised for the way they handled his injury, but Bielsa insisted that there is not much the club and the medical team could have done to help and support Forshaw.







The Leeds head coach said in a press conference when asked how the club could support the midfielder: “The support the club gave to him is difficult to do better.



“Everything we could do for him was everything and with big attention from all of us. From the club and the medical staff as well.





“Took care of Forshaw 100 per cent every day.”



Bielsa has often lamented the absence of the midfielder this season and has missed his presence on the pitch for his side.

