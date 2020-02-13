Bayern Munich Will Not Make Offer For Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





German champions Bayern Munich have decided against making a move for Liverpool target Timo Werner in the summer transfer window, according to Sport Bild.



The chatter around Werner has increased over the last few weeks and there are suggestions that he could leave RB Leipzig at the end of the season.













Manchester United are believed to be interested in him, but Liverpool are the ones who are leading the chase for him after Jurgen Klopp made him a priority target for the Reds.



Bayern Munich have also held an interest in him and he has been touted as Robert Lewandowski’s long term successor for the club.





However, German champions will not be making a move for the striker in the summer.







Bayern Munich considered the possibility of signing Werner, but the club's executive board are not in favour.



Werner has a release clause in his contract, which is between €55m and €60m.





But the clause is only applicable until the end of April and therefore, his suitors have a short window during which they can trigger the clause for the RB Leipzig striker.

