Celtic Star Not Getting Carried Away With Lead Over Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic left-back Greg Taylor is refusing to get carried away despite the Hoops earning a ten-point lead over title rivals Rangers this week.



The Scottish champions registered a thumping 5-0 win over Hearts in the league on Wednesday, while arch-rivals Rangers slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock.













While they have a game in hand, the loss at Rugby Park saw the Gers go ten points behind Neil Lennon's Celtic side, giving the Hoops a significant lead in the title race.



However, Celtic left-back Taylor has refused to get carried away despite his side having a double-digit lead over the Light Blues, insisting that there is still work to be done before they can begin celebrating.





"There's a long way to go", Taylor told a press conference.







"It's only February so all we can do is focus on the next game.



"If we keep doing that and keep performing, it will take care of itself."





The 22-year-old then went on to express his desire to nail down a spot in Lennon's preferred first eleven.



"I want to become a regular at Celtic, that was always my aim as soon as I walked in the door", he said.



"I understand that at a massive club like this there is competition for places, but I've got full belief in myself that I can."



Celtic are now set to visit Aberdeen in the league on Saturday, while Rangers will look to return to winning ways against Livingston at Ibrox.

