Could Be Great Time To Play Leeds United – Bristol City Star

Bristol City striker Nahki Wells believes it is the right time for the Robins to play against Leeds United and is feeling positive ahead of Saturday's trip to Elland Road.



Having lost their previous game against Birmingham City, Lee Johnson and co returned to winning ways with a 3-2 victory over Derby County on Wednesday night.













Bristol City have little to no time to celebrate, though, as they now have an away trip to Elland Road coming up on Saturday, where they will be hosted by promotion race rivals Leeds.



However, Wells, who is delighted that the Robins bounced back from their disappointing defeat to Birmingham, believes it is the right time for them to take on the Whites.





While the 29-year-old has admitted that Elland Road is one of the toughest places to go to in the league, he believes Bristol City will be high on confidence going into the game on Saturday.







"It was important we bounced back [from the defeat to Birmingham]", Wells told Robins TV.



"We knew it was a little bit of a disappointing result against Birmingham.





"We didn't do too much wrong, but to come off with a loss of 3-1 is disappointing, but we got it right, we scored at important times, we took the lead.



"That gives us huge confidence going up to Elland Road on Saturday.



"Very tough place to go, probably the toughest place to go in the league, but we go there on the back of a very important win and they're in a little bit of a shaky time too, so it could be a great time to play them."



Wells, who signed for Bristol City in January, faced Leeds with QPR before his move last month and scored the winner.

