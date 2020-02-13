Forget The Beautiful Football – Leeds United Legend Just Wants Wins

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has insisted that he does not care about beautiful football and only results matter now as the Whites enter the business end of the season.



Marcelo Bielsa's men have won just two of their last eleven Championship games, but have managed to remain second in the league table and in line for automatic promotion to the Premier League, due to the lead they had established over third place.













They have earned praise at the way they managed to take a point at Brentford on Tuesday night, but Leeds are aware that they need to get back to winning ways against Bristol City at home on Saturday.



Dorigo stressed the importance of Leeds starting well and getting a goal early, which he feels should calm the players down.





He believes they should aim to replicate the performance levels they showed against Brentford on Tuesday night, but admits that he does not care how they win as long as they get the three points.







The former Leeds star said on LUTV: “I have no idea [what to expect on Saturday]. Honestly, I don’t know.



“We need to start quicker and certainly at times, people have done the high press on us and we have kind of struggled and gone flat.





“A quick start, we get the first goal and can we then calm down and certainly show the complete performance we had against Brentford, which should be the aim.



“But you know what, I don’t care as it is all about three points now. Forget the wonderful football, I’d love to see it but I’d love to see wins even more.



“I think that is what we are now down to. We have 14 games left and we want to win.”



Following the Bristol City game, Leeds have another home fixture a week later when they will host Reading at Elland Road.

