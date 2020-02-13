XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



13/02/2020 - 12:50 GMT

Kiko Casilla Will Start vs Bristol City – Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa

 




Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that goalkeeper Kiko Casilla will keep his place between the sticks on Saturday. 

The Spanish shot-stopper has been in poor form for Leeds in recent weeks and made a big mistake on Tuesday night at Griffin Park to let Brentford take the lead in the Championship clash, which ended 1-1.


 



Many Leeds fans have called for Casilla to be taken out of the firing line and dropped against Bristol City at Elland Road this weekend.

Bielsa though is standing firmly behind the goalkeeper and insists he will start against the Robins.
 


Bielsa also confirmed that striker Patrick Bamford, who has been struggling to hit the back of the net on a consistent basis, will also keep his place in the team.



"Casilla is going to play and Bamford as well", Bielsa told a press conference.

The Argentine also revealed that the team came through the Brentford game in good shape, meaning no new injury issues.
 


"All the players who played Brentford are in good condition to play Bristol", he added.

Leeds will go into Saturday's meeting with Bristol City sitting inside the Championship's automatic promotion spots and looking to return to winning ways.
 