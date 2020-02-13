Kiko Casilla Will Start vs Bristol City – Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that goalkeeper Kiko Casilla will keep his place between the sticks on Saturday.



The Spanish shot-stopper has been in poor form for Leeds in recent weeks and made a big mistake on Tuesday night at Griffin Park to let Brentford take the lead in the Championship clash, which ended 1-1.













Many Leeds fans have called for Casilla to be taken out of the firing line and dropped against Bristol City at Elland Road this weekend.



Bielsa though is standing firmly behind the goalkeeper and insists he will start against the Robins.





Bielsa also confirmed that striker Patrick Bamford, who has been struggling to hit the back of the net on a consistent basis, will also keep his place in the team.







"Casilla is going to play and Bamford as well", Bielsa told a press conference.



The Argentine also revealed that the team came through the Brentford game in good shape, meaning no new injury issues.





"All the players who played Brentford are in good condition to play Bristol", he added.



Leeds will go into Saturday's meeting with Bristol City sitting inside the Championship's automatic promotion spots and looking to return to winning ways.

