Look On His Face When He Cracked Knuckleball Free-kick – Former Chelsea Coach On Blues Star

Former Chelsea youth coach Michael Beale has recalled how Blues star Mason Mount used to put a lot of effort into replicating Andrea Pirlo's knuckleball free-kicks in training.



Having risen through the ranks of the academy of Premier League giants Chelsea, Mount has had a breakout season this year, starring in Frank Lampard's midfield.













Having overseen the youngster's development, current Rangers first team coach and former Chelsea youth coach Beale has revealed the 21-year-old was exciting to watch and got made strides forward each day.



Beale went on to lift the lid on how Mount used to put a lot of effort into practising knuckleball free-kicks, which used to be taken by Pirlo, Didier Drogba and David Luiz, until he got it right.





The Rangers coach also recalled how opposition managers used to laud Mount for his talent before urging Chelsea fans to be patient with the midfielder, who is carrying the burden of playing in the number 10 shirt for the Blues.







"That was my little midfield at under-10s – Declan Rice and Mason Mount", Beale said on Rangers TV.



"I have known Mason since he was seven as well, really close to his family.





"Just a lovely, lovely boy, smile that can light up a room. Again, a boy that made you excited because he just got better every single day.



"I remember him training and practising these knuckleball free-kicks that Pirlo was doing, and David Luiz and Drogba [too].



"Practising and practising and practising, and I remember – when it came off – the look on his face.



"Again, someone who's got a real drive and desire to be a player, he needs to be a player.



"Every single day he would practice and come up against bigger and stronger players and I have travelled around Europe with Mason, played against some of the best teams across Europe and Mason was always the standout, who the other coaches were talking about.



"So a really fantastic talent. People have to remember how young he is at the moment because it is a big burden playing number 10 for Chelsea in the Premier League and obviously breaking into the England squad."



Mount has scored and assisted five goals each across all competitions so far for Chelsea this season.

