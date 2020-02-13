XRegister
13/02/2020 - 10:56 GMT

Manchester United Failed With Loan Bid For Bundesliga Star In January

 




Manchester United failed with a loan bid for Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso during the January transfer window.

The Frenchman has been an afterthought at Bayern Munich this season and has had just six opportunities to play in the starting eleven in the Bundesliga.  


 



The midfielder’s future is under consideration and it has been claimed that clubs made a move to sign him from Bayern Munich in the winter window.

Manchester United were in the market for midfielders in January and Tolisso is one of the players the club wanted last month.
 


But according to German magazine Kicker, Bayern Munich rejected the loan offer they received from Manchester United for the 25-year-old midfielder.



The German champions were not prepared to part ways with the player in the middle of the season.

But it has been speculated that Bayern Munich could be open to letting him go in the summer as the club are expected to take calls on the futures of a number of their players.
 


It remains to be seen whether Manchester United decide to rekindle their interest in Tolisso at the end of the season.

The Frenchman joined Bayern Munich in 2017 and has more than two years left on his contract with the club.
 