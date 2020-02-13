When You Coach Him And He Lives Dream, Fantastic – Former Chelsea Coach On Blues Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea youth coach Michael Beale is delighted to see Blues defender Fikayo Tomori living his dream at the club and has heaped praise on his energy and enthusiasm.



While Tomori first broke into Chelsea's first team squad under Guus Hiddink in 2016, he was given his first start for the side by Frank Lampard against Sheffield United earlier this season.













The 22-year-old has gone on to become a regular for Chelsea this season, making appearances in the league, the Champions League and the FA Cup.



Having overseen his development at Chelsea's youth level, now Rangers first team coach Beale is delighted to see Tomori star for the Blues, the England national team and live his dream.





Recalling the centre-back's early days, Beale explained how he would go into tackles with so much energy and enthusiasm, even when he used to play as a midfielder.







"I was running a local centre in south London for players before they went to Chelsea, for seven, eight-year-olds", Beale told Rangers TV.



"Fikayo, his dad and his mum, they got lost on the way.





"He turned up with ten minutes to go in the session, so we just chucked him into the game and he went crashing into tackles.



"He was a little midfielder back then. Lots of energy, lots of enthusiasm.



"Again, a boy that has got better and better. When you coach one from the age of seven and see what they are doing – in the English squad, playing for Chelsea, living their dream – it's fantastic."



Tomori has made 21 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.

