26 October 2019

06 August 2019

14/02/2020 - 13:44 GMT

Former MLS Star Compares Anderlecht New Boy With Trent Alexander-Arnold

 




Former MLS star Bobby Warshaw believes Anderlecht new boy Kemar Lawrence is a full-back in the mould of Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Anderlecht signed the Jamaica international from MLS outfit New York Red Bulls during the January transfer window for a fee in the region of €1m.  


 



The Belgian giants are hopeful that Lawrence will add defensive nous to their team and he is also a modern-day full-back who is equally adept at the other end of the pitch.

Warshaw saw a lot of the Jamaican in the MLS and thinks that his crossing ability and his penchant for playing defence-splitting balls will be an asset for Anderlecht.
 


The former MLS star revealed that the full-back’s playing style resembles Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold.



Warshaw told Belgian daily La Derniere Heure: “Lawrence is a different kind of player and he puts more pressure on a team.

“Lawrence also has a very direct cross and tries to play balls behind defences.
 


“A bit like Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool.”

Lawrence started out his career at Jamaican club Harbour View and Anderlecht are his first club in European football.
 