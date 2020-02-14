Former MLS Star Compares Anderlecht New Boy With Trent Alexander-Arnold

Follow @insidefutbol





Former MLS star Bobby Warshaw believes Anderlecht new boy Kemar Lawrence is a full-back in the mould of Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.



Anderlecht signed the Jamaica international from MLS outfit New York Red Bulls during the January transfer window for a fee in the region of €1m.













The Belgian giants are hopeful that Lawrence will add defensive nous to their team and he is also a modern-day full-back who is equally adept at the other end of the pitch.



Warshaw saw a lot of the Jamaican in the MLS and thinks that his crossing ability and his penchant for playing defence-splitting balls will be an asset for Anderlecht.





The former MLS star revealed that the full-back’s playing style resembles Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold.







Warshaw told Belgian daily La Derniere Heure: “Lawrence is a different kind of player and he puts more pressure on a team.



“Lawrence also has a very direct cross and tries to play balls behind defences.





“A bit like Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool.”



Lawrence started out his career at Jamaican club Harbour View and Anderlecht are his first club in European football.

