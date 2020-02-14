I’m Surprised This Celtic Star Didn’t Leave On Loan – Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Scotland international Michael Stewart has admitted he is surprised that Vakoun Bayo did not leave Celtic on a loan deal in the January transfer window.



Celtic signed the striker in January last year, but he is yet to make a major impact since joining the Glasgow giants.













Bayo scored against Clyde in the Scottish Cup last weekend, but it was only his second goal in 15 appearances for the Scottish champions and he is still very much a peripheral figure in the first-team squad.



Stewart believes Bayo has spent enough time at Celtic without making an impact and feels it would have been better for him to go out on loan in the winter transfer window as he needs game time.





He has insisted that the forward needs more game time in order to further develop and take that next step up in his career.







Stewart said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “For Vakoun Bayo, the big problem for him is that he has been at the club for a wee while now and not really made a huge impact.



“I am surprised that he didn’t go out on loan in January.





“Game time somewhere is probably the best thing for him.”



Despite scoring against Clyde, Bayo was an unused substitute in Celtic’s 5-0 league win over Hearts on Wednesday night and will be hungry for a chance to make an impact.

