Inter Confident On Tahith Chong

Inter believe that they have Manchester United winger Tahith Chong in the bag for the summer after reaching a general agreement with his agent.



Chong is out of contract at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford.













The Dutchman’s agent has been holding talks with several clubs in Europe, but Inter have been in the most advanced discussions over signing the winger in the summer transfer window.



The Serie A giants and his agent were struggling to find common ground, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they have now reached an agreement in principle.





The Nerazzurri and his agent have agreed on a five-year contract worth around €2m, a figure which could rise based on his performances.







With a deal in principle in place, Chong is expected to move to the San Siro in the summer.



Inter believe that they have the player in the bag and are preparing for the 20-year-old winger’s arrival.





There were suggestions that he could be loaned out Jiangsu Suning for the first year but the winger was not keen on the idea.



And he will directly join Inter's first-team squad for pre-season training in the summer.

