Leeds United Not A Team In Crisis – Whites Star

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has insisted that despite a run of just two wins in eleven Championship games the Whites are anything but in crisis.



Whites fans were fearful ahead of their side's trip to London to face Brentford at Griffin Park on Tuesday night, but Leeds produced a good display to claim a 1-1 draw.













Phillips believes that Leeds are playing good football against teams that are looking to shut up shop.



And the midfielder admits that Leeds need to start being clinical and finding a way to take their chances against opposing sides who focus on defence.





"A lot of teams come up against us and defend quite a lot and we have just got to work on that and try and score more goals", Phillips told the Yorkshire Evening Post.







The Leeds midfielder feels that in terms of performances the Whites have continued to be dominant and insists they are far away from being in crisis.



"We are playing teams off the park, we are just struggling to put it away and that comes down to the way we play.





"The way we played on Tuesday night [against Brentford] showed that we are a team that is not in a crisis and we are not a team that is struggling to play football."



Leeds will look to return to winning ways this weekend when they host Bristol City at Elland Road and the Whites will start as favourites to get all three points.

