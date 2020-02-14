Manager Feared He Wouldn’t Get Rangers Star – Former Scotland Man On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Michael Stewart has revealed that Hibernian boss Jack Ross feared he would not be able to sign Rangers midfielder Greg Stewart on loan last month.



Hibernian signed 23-year-old Docherty from league rivals Rangers on loan until the end of the season on the deadline day of the winter transfer window.













The midfielder made his debut for the side just one day after his arrival at Easter Road, coming on as a substitute against St. Mirren, before making his first start against Ross County this week, in which he helped Hibs win 3-0.



Having got a glimpse of him in Hibs colours, former player Stewart has heaped praise on the Rangers loanee for his presence in midfield before insisting that he is the type of player the club have been needing for a while.





While the club had to go until the very end to complete his signing, Stewart has revealed that Hibernian manager Ross feared he would not be able to land the 23-year-old last month and believes they were lucky to get him.







"He's the sort of player that they've been desperately needing", Stewart said on the Ladbrokes Social Club.



"He's a bit of an all-round midfielder, he's got a presence in there.





"He is somebody that Jack Ross was wanting early in the window and thought it wasn't going to happen.



"Then the whole [Florian] Kamberi thing came up at the end of the window, so for him it was a bit of fortune."



Having made his full debut this week, Docherty will be looking to get more playing time under his belt when Hibernian visit Kilmarnock on Sunday, ahead of a potential return to Rangers.

