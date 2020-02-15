Ex-Scotland Star: This Telling Factor Between Celtic And Rangers, And It’s Not Squad Numbers

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Davie Hay thinks that Celtic do not just have the edge over Rangers in terms of squad numbers, but also with the quality of their players.



Rangers have fallen apart after the winter break, having headed into the second half of the season just two points behind Celtic and with a game in hand.













They are now ten points adrift, albeit with a game in hand, and the blame has been pinned by some on a lack of strength in depth in the Gers ranks, meaning Steven Gerrard has seen his side's level dip when he has been forced into changes.



Hay though thinks that Celtic do not just have a deeper squad, but also boast an advantage in terms of quality.





"On the pitch, Celtic’s squad isn’t just superior in terms of numbers, but the quality is better too", Hay wrote in his Evening Times column.







"I’m convinced that is a telling factor, and it looks very much as if Celtic are heading for another title because of it.



"Injuries are clearing up, and the depth is there for all to see. You had the likes of Tom Rogic and Ryan Christie coming on at Hamilton to make a difference, then Christie and Mohamed Elyounoussi coming on against Hearts during the week and making an impact too.





"When you look at the Rangers squad, there just isn’t the quality when their key players aren’t available.



"Ok, Jermaine Defoe has scored goals when Alfredo Morelos has been out on occasion, but when James Tavernier and Ryan Jack were out, their team was hugely impacted for the worse.



"It is the same if Ryan Kent isn’t providing that creative spark. Who can Steven Gerrard turn to when his big-money signing isn’t performing?" Hay added.



Rangers face a must win game this afternoon when Livingston are the visitors to Ibrox.

