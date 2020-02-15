Jean-Kevin Augustin On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Bristol City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Bristol City

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Lee Johnson's Bristol City outfit at Elland Road in a Championship meeting this afternoon.



Marcelo Bielsa's side played out a 1-1 draw away at promotion rivals Brentford earlier this week and won praise for their display at Griffin Park.













They will start as big favourites to see off a Bristol City side they have already beaten in the Championship this season.



Leeds are without Adam Forshaw, who will now miss the rest of the season after he was sent for hip surgery in the United States, but do welcome back Tyler Roberts, who is on the bench.





Bielsa keeps faith with Kiko Casilla in goal, while Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas operate as full-backs for Leeds. Liam Cooper and Ben White form the central defensive pairing, while Kalvin Phillips slots into midfield. Mateusz Klich also starts, with Pablo Hernandez, Jack Harrison and Helder Costa supporting Patrick Bamford, who is the lone striker.







The Leeds boss has options on the bench to change things if needed, including Jean-Kevin Augustin and Jamie Shackleton.





Leeds United Team vs Bristol City



Casilla, Ayling, Cooper, White, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Hernandez, Costa, Bamford



Substitutes: Meslier, Berardi, Alioski, Douglas, Shackleton, Roberts, Augustin

